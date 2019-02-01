TWO defeats in a row saw Mamelodi Sundowns’ coach Pitso Mosimane use the “d” word, which shows how high the standards are at the Brazilians under Jingles. Those defeats shook Sundowns off their axis. Chippa United eliminated them in the first round of the Nedbank Cup and AmaZulu ended their 28-match unbeaten run in the league. The “difficult times” that Mosimane spoke about could be eased by a win over Asec Mimosas tonight at 9pm at Loftus in the CAF Champions League.

The Ivorians - just like Sundowns, Wydad Casablanca and Lobi Stars - are on three points in Group B. A win over them would see Sundowns break away from the pack at the halfway stage.

What makes things hard for Mosimane is that he has to advance from the group stage and retain the Absa Premiership while still searching for the right combination to build another dynasty like the class of 2016 which brought the Champions League trophy to Chloorkop for the first time.

“I think you know very well that I am very predictable,” Mosimane said. “You know that when I am very happy, I don’t change the line-up. You can name the line-up on the day of the match without me giving you the team sheet. As long as I am still chopping and changing, it means that I haven’t found the right combinations.

“You might see that sometimes we win and it creates an impression that we’re there. No! If I don’t have the same line-up for three games in a row, then it means that I am not happy, or I am forced by injuries.

“We will get there. We are not yet there. This is the first year we’re putting this team together. This is a team under construction. It will come together.”

Mosimane knows well that he can’t use that as an excuse. Even though this team is under construction, it’s still expected to deliver by the Sundowns’ fans who have high standards and are now used to seeing their team lift a trophy every year under Mosimane.

They have missed out on the first trophy of the year, which means that winning the league is imperative and reaching the knockout stage of the Champions League is a must.