Sundowns plan to score early against Al Ahly

Pretoria - The plan for Mamelodi Sundowns is quite simple, score early to unsettle Al Ahly and turn their Caf Champions League clash into a contest. Hlompho Kekana revealed this yesterday at the club’s headquarters in Chloorkop after their morning training session.

Shortly after that session the club announced that Kekana had extended his stay with Sundowns by signing a new four-year contract. The 34-year-old has had nine glorious years with Sundowns, captaining them to their biggest achievements when they won the Champions League in 2016 and PSL title with a record number of points (71) in the 2015-16 season. He will be looking to add to that list of achievements by leading Sundowns past Al Ahly tomorrow at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Sundowns trail the Red Devils 2-0 after last weekend’s first leg of their quarter-final tie.

“We know very well that we didn’t score a goal in Egypt, which is something that we want to rectify here at home,” Kekana said. “We created three chances that I believe that we could have scored. We didn’t. We need to start well because this is a match that we need to win, and win by 3-0 because we can’t allow them to score a goal here at home. We look ready. We have prepared well here at training and the boys are looking very sharp. We were doing finishing today (yesterday) and I can see that the boys are ready to finish the match on Saturday.”

Sundowns will need to be sharp upfront if they are to win by three unanswered goals or more to progress to the semi-finals. Al Ahly are looking to make up for the 5-0 drubbing they suffered at the hands of Sundowns at this stage of the competition last year. The Brazilians have plenty of reason to feel confident heading into tomorrow’s match, having won all of their home games in the Champions League this season.

“We are building from the positives that we had in the group stage where we didn’t lose a single match at home,” Kekana said. “It’s something that we want to continue doing and give performances here at home because we need to do well. We need to score goals. I can see that the attackers are looking ready and motivated.”