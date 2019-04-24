Hlompho Kekana celebrates his goal with Themba Zwane at Loftus yesterday.

Loftus Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 3

Kekana 43, Vilakazi 56, Sirino 69

Chippa United (1) 2

Mayambela 25, Manzini 84

FORGET about what Pitso Mosimane claims, he and Mamelodi Sundowns want to win the PSL title and they showed it yesterday as they moved level at the top of the standings with Orlando Pirates on 50 points.

“Jingles”, a master of psychological warfare, said last week he had given up on the championship and the “league must go to where it’s supposed to go” after Sundowns lost the Tshwane derby against SuperSport United. His statement was a dig at the PSL who have dragged out their punishment of Sundowns for fielding an ineligible player against Wits in October.

But that was all mind games. Mosimane never backs down from a fight, no matter how heavily the odds are staked against him and his team. His words were meant to pressurise the league to pass a ruling on the Wayne Arendse matter while making his team and Sundowns’ fans believe that they are also fighting the system. It’s a masterstroke in terms of getting his players fired up because should they retain the league title they will feel like they have not only beaten the other 15 teams, but also the system.

He used the same rhetoric to fire Sundowns to glory in the 2016 Caf Champions League by saying that it was a campaign “against all odds” due to the PSL’s refusal to move some of Sundowns’ league games to help them with their continental ambitions. Those words worked like a charm, driving Sundowns to create history and claim their first continental title. He is hoping that his words also work again and drive Sundowns to a record ninth league title in the PSL-era.

A reasonable crowd made their way to Loftus to cheer Sundows on before they boarded a flight to Morocco last night for the first leg of their Champions League’s semi-final against Wydad Casablanca.

Even though Sundowns had one eye on Friday’s match in Casablanca, Mosimane fielded a strong team because they also needed maximum points yesterday as they came into the encounter three points behind Pirates. The Brazilians’ start was lethargic. Kennedy Mweene’s butterfingers didn’t help things, as did conceding early.

Mark Mayambela exposed Sundowns’ defence that was still fast asleep. The left-footed midfielder had so much time and space that he could turn gingerly before unleashing a shot that was missed by all of Sundowns’ players. That goal woke Sundowns up as they realised that they had a fight on their hands.

The Brazilians started to control the match with authority, while showing their intentions to win. Inspirational captain Hlompho Kekana stepped up to level matters with a powerful header from Gaston Sirino’s free-kick. Sundowns could start to breathe.

Sibusiso Vilakazi’s well-timed finish not only announced his return after a lengthy injury, but it also gave Sundowns the lead in a match they had to win to keep up with Pirates. Sirino secured the victory with his goal. Rhulani Manzini pulled one back for Chippa, leading to a frantic finish that forced Mweene to pull out a brilliant last-minute save. Yesterday’s victory will intensify the final stretch of the title race where Pirates lead Sundowns on goal difference with each having three matches left to play.