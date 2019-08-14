Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane will look to establish momentum when they face Chippa United in a league match tonight. BackpagePix

Pretoria - If Mamelodi Sundowns’ hyped up talk about clinching La Decima (the tenth) Premiership title this season is anything to go by, they’ll need all the points they can bag in the opening stages of the term. Tonight (7.30pm) at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, they’ll be hoping to continue turning those sentiments into reality when they clash with Chippa United in the second round of Premiership fixtures.

Full points against the Chilli Boys will add to the Brazilians’ perfect start after they defeated city rivals SuperSport United.

The Sundowns team and their supporters, Kabo Yellow Nation, will welcome such a position, having had a full pre-season due to the almost simultaneous commencement of the Premiership and Caf Champions League matches.

Before this Sundowns were used to playing two continental campaigns in one domestic season, forcing them to play catch-up games in the Absa Premiership.

They bagged the last two Premiership titles in a row after having to catch up with domestic league and cup fixtures.

With a slight breather between the Caf Champions League and Premiership matches, Sundowns’ 2-1 defeat to AS Otoho d’Oyo in the preliminary round’s first leg in the Congo Republic last weekend will not be a worrying factor.

Sundowns and Chippa have produced some thrilling clashes. In their recent tussle the team from the nation’s capital huffed and puffed to a 3-2 victory as they kept alive their chances of bagging their record ninth Premiership title.

The stubborn Chilli Boys may have given Sundowns tough times but the latter have been good travellers in Port Elizabeth.

Sundowns will bank on full points tonight to serve as a morale booster ahead of their MTN8 quarter-final clash against Bloemfontein Celtic at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium on Saturday (8.15pm).

The MTN8 is one of the sought-after trophies for coach Pitso Mosimane this season as it is the only piece of silverware that’s missing in their cabinet. Sundowns have won everything up for grabs, including the Caf Champions League trophy.

However, the Chilli Boys will not be walkovers as they will hope to get their season under way following a goalless draw with new kids on the block Stellenbosch FC in their league opener a fortnight ago.

Chippa coach Clinton Larsen, who saved the team from relegation last season and earned himself a contract extension, knows that if he’s to buy himself time and keep trigger-happy chairman Siviwe Mpengesi happy, he’s got to churn out positive results regularly.

Tonight’s encounter will also give a chance to Chippa’s newbie, defender Mzikayise Mashaba, to show that he’s ready to revive his career after a bitter exit from the Brazilians two seasons ago, where he amassed a number of trophies.

Mashaba is among the seven new signings that have been unveiled by the Chilli Boys during the ongoing transfer window, which included the Moyo twins Kevin and Elvin.

