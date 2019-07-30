Hlompho Kekana rejoins his Downs teammates today after enjoying a two-week break.

Pretoria - Hlompho Kekana feels like a 25-year-old after his first two-week break at Mamelodi Sundowns since 2015. When other teams were going on a break at the end of the season that year, Kekana and his Sundowns teammates were involved in the Caf Champions League which saw their campaign end late and start earlier than any other team in South Africa. In 2016 they won the tournament and the following three years they reached the group stages to become the first SA team to reach that round of the competition for four successive seasons. The change in Caf’s calendar, to be aligned with SA’s domestic league, gave Sundowns a break. Despite all that non-stop football, Sundowns remained competitive and even won the PSL title while the team were rebuilding.

“We were lucky to win the league last season, when I look at the way the whole season went,” Kekana said.

“We were just lucky to win the league. I played 53 matches at the age of 33, you can imagine. I was overloaded to be honest. There were so many players who were not fresh, remember that a lot of us also play for our national teams. But they tried to give their best for the team and that was good. When I look at the last 15 matches, I never gave us a chance because I would look at the changing-room and you see guys who are stressing and tired. We were fortunate to win the league. It would be nice for us to win the league this season after the break that we had. I don’t know if the break will help us. I hope that it will.”

Kekana’s break came after taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations with Bafana Bafana. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane joked that he was seeing Kekana for the first time yesterday since their last game against Free State Stars in May.

“I missed just to be in the village with the villagers,” Kekana said about his first break in four years.

“More than anything I missed my family. In my culture in June, there is initiation and you have to go there, see what’s happening and sit around men. I missed that. I went there and they reminded me of the person that I really am.”

Kekana’s holiday is over. Today he rejoins his teammates and on Saturday he will captain Sundowns against SuperSport United in their league opener at Lucas Moripe Stadium. While Sundowns will want to continue with their winning ways, SuperSport will be out to bring back the glory days that saw them win a hat-trick of league titles under Gavin Hunt.

“In the three seasons that we won the league back-to-back, we had good players,” SuperSport coach Kaitano Tembo said.

“I feel that we also have good players this season. But there was a little bit of consistency in that team, which we have lacked of late especially last season. I felt that we still had a chance to fight for the league, but there were games we lost that we should have drawn and games that we drew but should have won. When we would miss players like Dean Furman or Thabo Mnyamane, we would crumble because we didn’t have much quality in our depth. I feel that we have that this season and we have worked hard in pre-season. We just hope that we could be more consistent this season.”

Pretoria News