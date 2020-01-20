Sundowns won’t give up without a fight









Ronwen Williams is left helpless as Thapelo Morena scores the winner at Lucas Moripe Stadium yesterday. Muzi Ntombela BackpagePix SuperSport United (0) 1 Furman 53 pen Mamelodi Sundowns (1) 2 Zwane 32 Morena 65

Pretoria - The crown might be sitting a little loose on the head, but Mamelodi Sundowns are not going to be dethroned without a fight.

The Brazilians’ victory over SuperSport yesterday would have sent a stern warning to Kaizer Chiefs that they will have to work very hard to win the PSL title. Granted Amakhosi are top of the league standings, but they are now just seven points ahead of Sundowns with 12 matches to go after their lead was reduced over the weekend. There is still a lot to play for and nothing can be taken for granted.

In completing the league double over their Tshwane neighbours, Sundowns showed that they are able to dust themselves up from a fall and that should have Chiefs a little worried.

Beaten 1-0 by Orlando Pirates in midweek, yesterday’s match was always going to be a true test of the champions’ ability to bounce back.

That loss was Sundowns’ first against Pirates since 2011 and the impact of it could have had far reaching consequences.

Against a SuperSport side also challenging for the league title, Sundowns had to be at their best.

And they were, Sundowns controlled the tempo of the match and always looked the more likely to score.

No doubt inspired by the fact that Chiefs dropped points on Saturday in drawing at Black Leopards, Sundowns went for broke early on although the first real chance came from the home team.

SuperSport should have scored after 20 minutes when Dean Furman won the ball from Hlompho Kekana in midfield and sent Evans Rusike through on goal. The Zimbabwean cut in to his left, beating two defenders before shooting low, but his shot was too tame to beat goalkeeper Denis Onyango.

Sundowns made their first chance count even though the goal should have been disallowed for offside.

Themba Zwane slotted home his seventh goal of the season from close range following a fantastic cross from Teboho Langerman on the left that Sibusiso Vilakazi headed towards the scorer who was offside.

Thapelo Morena should have made it 2-0 four minutes later, but shot wide after keeper Ronwen Williams gave the ball away under pressure from Vilakazi.

Early in the second half SuperSport equalised via a well-taken penalty by Furman after Andile Jali had sent Mahachi tumbling in the box.

But Sundowns responded well and scored the winner on 65 minutes throught Morena’s superb strike.

Try as they might to score another equaliser, SuperSport were just not good enough. The championship fight is far from over and Sundowns are clearly not going to let go of their crown without a fight.

Pretoria News