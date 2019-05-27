File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Sunnyside police arrested a man accused of conning vulnerable students of their valuables by posing as a prophet on Friday. The Atteridgeville man was allegedly behind the swindling of laptops from young women through a confidence game that leads the victims to believe that the suspect is a prophet who would rid them of bad luck and curses.

He was bust after he was spotted by one of his alleged victims who notified the police.

Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said: the suspect is also expected to be charged with the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle since he and another man were found in possession of a white Toyota Tazz that was reportedly stolen in Letlhabile near Brits last December.”

Police said at least seven laptops were allegedly swindled from three young female students after the victims were approached by the 'prophets'.

Students were duped into handing over their property that also included handbags and cellphones and prompted to buy certain items from the local supermarket to cast away bad luck and curses.

Upon their return from buying the suggested items, the unsuspecting students discovered that the 'prophets' had fled in a white Toyota Tazz.

“Though other citizens are advised to remain vigilant, police reports suggest that in Sunnyside the most susceptible group to this type of scam are young, inexperienced college and university students who are in their late teens or early twenties.”

The suspects aged 29 and 33 are expected to be charged accordingly with theft, possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle and property at the Pretoria Magistrate's Court.

Pretoria News