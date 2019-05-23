DONALD Mohlala quit working as a drug pusher to pursue his love for music and motivating other homeless people. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Homeless man and gospel singer Donald Mohlala, has slammed drug lords in Sunnyside, who he claimed used him as a pusher for years. “I just couldn't allow drug dealers and drug lords to continue using me as their pusher in the streets and vibrant spots of Tshwane anymore. They use us because we're too hungry and desperate.

“After seeing some of my clients destroy their lives and women get beaten up badly and thrown into the boots of cars, I knew the night life of drug dealers and drug addicts was not holy and right.

“Despite the fact that our bosses were connected and rich enough to get us freed when we were arrested, I knew I had to quit that life.

“I have seen way too many bad things and began to hate what the drugs I sold did to good people,” he said

The 42-year-old is one of the founders of the New Hope organisation that seeks to give homeless people a voice to speak for themselves instead of relying on organisations that cater for the homeless.

“The homeless are the easiest and most vulnerable people to use as drug pushers. They are hungry, desperate and some of them have given up on life so they don't worry about getting caught.

“They don't want a lot of money so that makes a dealer more money. It's even better for drug lords when the homeless person is an addict. They'll do anything just to ensure he gets high and eats,” he said.

Mohlala said he was recruited by Nigerian men in Burgersfort, Limpopo many years ago.

They enticed him with empty promises to work for them in Hillbrow, but he eventually learnt that he was being used.

“I realised a couple of years ago that I had wasted my life and I've basically helped destroy many people's lives. I've seen young clients from affluent backgrounds ruin their relationships with their parents and end up carrying weapons to rob people just to get their next fix.

“I used to sell cocaine, but in 2015 I knew I had to change. I met my music partner, Cleopatra Manaiwa, and we started making hip hop, rock and gospel music.

“We encourage people to do good and curb the habit. We sing anywhere; we are invited sometimes to sing in clubs. We sell the CDs to struggling addicts and pray that they get the message.

“We chose this genre or music because the instruments are loud and it's the kind of music most hyper addicts like to listen to. However, it's our gospel message that catches them,” the artist said.

Mohlala’s stage name is Black Rock Black and his partner calls herself Ephphatha.

People hoping to benefit from their music and messages can go to YouTube and search Black Rock Black or Good Shepherd and Sheep Apostolic Crusaders.

They released a CD titled Siyavuma in 2015 and are still marketing it and selling it on digital platforms.

