Sunnyside police station closed after virus case

Pretoria - The Sunnyside police station has temporarily closed its doors for decontamination after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus. SAPS national spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo confirmed that a member of the SAPS in Sunnyside had tested positive. “She had not been on duty since April 22, but came into the station for one day after that and as a result of that one day, the management decided that we needed to close the station as a precautionary measure and have the staff evacuated.” He said all members who were in contact with the officer were screened and also tested as part of protocol. The station, according to Naidoo, was not expected to be closed for more than 48 hours; they expected the decontamination to be quick.

“For the duration of the evacuation, there is a temporary mobile crime service centre where the community can still be serviced set up near Leyds Street with stringent processes to ensure staff and public safety.

“People are advised to call 10111 for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended to by members who are on duty.

“The telephone lines at SAPS Sunnyside will not be accessible during the period until further notice.”

He said normal services would be rendered to the community at the temporary station but other services such as complaints would be rerouted to the CBD police station.

Naidoo said compliance in general in Sunnyside had been quite good, most of the people had been compliant, but a few were still transgressing and flouting regulations and law enforcement had been tasked to deal with transgressors.

Pretoria News