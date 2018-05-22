Johannesburg - North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo’s political fate could be sealed at the weekend when the ANC’s national executive committee meets.

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa told a closed meeting of Cosatu’s top brass that the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) had compiled a detailed report into allegations surrounding Mahumapelo and issues of governance in the province.

Two members of the federation’s central executive committee (CEC) said Ramaphosa was reluctant to speak about the details of the report, but indicated the ANC NEC would make the decision on Mahumapelo.

Mahumapelo, who remains on a controversial leave of absence, has been linked to a string of allegations of corruption and maladministration in the province, now placed under the control of the national government.

On Monday, Mahumapelo met the ANC’s NWC to explain his role in the crisis plaguing the province. Independent News has learnt that he was asked to explain his public utterances complaining about a political witch-hunt by those close to Ramaphosa.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe would not be drawn on ANC NWC discussions on Mahumapelo.

Today, the inter-ministerial task team appointed by Ramaphosa to probe governance issues in the province is expected to table a comprehensive report to the cabinet into the state of affairs of individual departments in the North West.

This, after ministers with equivalent departments in the province were tasked last week to individually assess if they wanted to direct the provincial departments to correct the governance problems or completely take over their running altogether, as permitted by section 100.

Cosatu’s biggest affiliate, Nehawu, and the SACP in the province have been among the main campaigners for Mahumapelo to be ousted. Ramaphosa committed to help resuscitate political relations, left at their lowest between the ANC and alliance partners - Cosatu and the SACP - under former president Jacob Zuma. Both organisations had already banned Zuma from their gatherings by the time he was succeeded by Ramaphosa in December.

Ramaphosa said yesterday’s meeting was aimed at rebuilding alliance relations and listening to the pressing concerns of the federation - which had complained of being sidelined in decision making by the ANC under Zuma.

“We are strengthening the platform for us to engage. Our engagement even on issues we may not see eye to eye on should never be issues where the alliance is weakened,” Ramaphosa said.

Both Cosatu and the SACP have previously slammed the ANC under Zuma for not organising the alliance political council, a platform on which national officials of alliance partners share notes on the direction of the country and make decisions to strengthen the alliance.

The last alliance political council was held in October last year, just as Cosatu and the SACP stepped up their campaign for Zuma’s removal ahead of the ANC 54th national conference in December.

Ramaphosa said the alliance platforms would now have to be strengthened.

CEC members quizzed Ramaphosa on his commitment to implement their campaigns, including banning labour brokers and the reversal of Value Added Tax (VAT). Cosatu general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said the federation was impressed with the ANC and government’s speed in implementing its resolutions and addressing issues of governance under Ramaphosa.

