Surge in booze-related offences since Covid-19 alert level 3

Pretoria - Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku has expressed major concern about alcohol usage and the subsequent surge in related offences since Covid-19 alert level 3 started last week. Masuku said the issue of alcohol was of great concern generally. “There is nothing positive that emanates from alcohol. We are concerned about the loosening of the usage and purchase of alcohol. “We have since seen a spike in our trauma units, starting from June 1 when regulations were loosened.” He said the nation ought to have a frank conversation around alcohol usage and how to ensure it is done responsibly. “Everything that comes with alcohol is trauma and mostly gender-based violence. The beds in hospitals won’t be empty if there is a trauma patient in an Intensive Care Unit bed and we might have an issue.”

His Community Safety counterpart Faith Mazibuko said road accidents had spiked since alcohol was allowed, with 18 fatalities and people arrested for having booze in their cars.

On cases of gender-based violence, she said they had 184 common assaults, and these would take up beds earmarked for Covid-19 patients. “We urge people to take care of themselves and be safe during this time.

"We were getting a lot of people brewing traditional beer, but now we see different cases as people are now buying regular alcohol.

“We arrest you together with your alcohol, as it is evidence. We urge young people that they should not drive under the influence. The president said ‘buy your alcohol and drink at home’.

“This is not a time to get together; drink alone at home. Some say it’s not possible, but it is. Have your few drinks and stay at home because you will be arrested.

“Even those who are going to funerals, we discourage after-tears gatherings. Some people attended a funeral in Mabopane and some of them were infected. If you attend make sure you avoid going to the graveyard.

“We have also informed families to put food in takeaway packs for mourners so there is less interaction.”

Mazibuko sent a stern warning to alcohol users and sellers. “We don’t expect to see booze on weekends. Even if it is written 0% alcohol where have you seen 0% alcohol?

“There are supermarkets that sell; it is better they close that during weekends; if you are found police will arrest you for that.”

Pretoria News