The surgery was performed at Netcare's Linksfield Hospital in Joburg.
“There is no national register for knee replacements currently, but with an estimated 8000 to 10000 knee replacements taking place in South Africa each year, this technology could signal a new era in joint replacement,” said surgeon Dr Chris McCready, who performed the operation.
Last year the Mako robotic arm was used in over 250000 procedures internationally, and it can also be used for hip replacements.
One of the major advantages of the robotic-assisted system is that it draws data from a computed tomography scan of the knee prior to surgery.