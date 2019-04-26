The police previously issued this picture of a man in his thirties who was wanted in connection with rape in Nellmapius.

Pretoria - The man believed to be the Nellmapius rapist has finally been caught.



Following months of terrorising women in the area, the suspect has been arrested.





Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the man who has been on the run and was hunted by police for cases of rape and house robbery was arrested in Silverton on Thursday.

He is expected to make a court appearance soon, he said.





“The suspect was arrested and found in possession of stolen property. He said he is not feeling well so he’s in hospital under heavy police guard and is expected to appear in court soon. He was arrested after police investigations,” Makhubela said.





In January, police were looking for a man in his thirties linked to a rape incident of a 20-year-old woman.





The Pretoria News reported that the victim woke up and saw an unknown man outside her open bedroom window.





He pointed a firearm at her through the window and instructed her to unlock the door.





Once inside, the man who was wearing a balaclava cut the victim’s underwear with a knife and raped her.





The latest incident happened in February.





On Valentine’s Day, a 47-year-old woman was woken up by her teenage daughter at about 3am. There was an unknown man inside the house.





"He threatened them with a firearm and raped the mother. He then threatened to rape the teenage girl as well. Fortunately his cellphone rang and he left the house to take the call.





"The mother and daughter were then able to lock the house and call for help. He stole a cellphone from the house,” police had said.





“On Monday, February 18 2019 during the early hours of the morning a 29-year-old woman was asleep inside her house.





"An unknown man entered the room and threatened her with a firearm. He took her cellphone and demanded money. He then raped her with her crying baby in the room,” Weilbach said.





Another incident was reported last year in November.





The suspect entered the house and found a woman sleeping next to her children.





He threatened her with a knife and instructed her to keep quiet and to hand him money, which she did. After he ransacked the house he raped her.



