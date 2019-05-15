A file picture of friends of Sibusiso Khwinana holding a poster of him at a memorial service for the actor. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The suspect in the murder of Matwetwe lead actor Sibusiso Khwinana is scheduled to make his second appearance in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Friday. The 35-year-old man briefly appeared in court two weeks after Khwinana’s murder in March but the case was postponed as he was yet to go for an identification parade and to allow the State to conclude its investigation.

Scores of media personnel flooded courtroom 16 where the Kiswahili-speaking man appeared on charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the Immigrant Act.

The accused is in police custody.

An order was granted against the media taking photographs and video footage as the suspect had not gone through the identity parade.

His lawyer Riaan du Plessis confirmed that no identity parade had been done.

Du Plessis said publishing photos of the accused would jeopardise the case.

The court further granted an order prohibiting the media from naming the accused.

Khwinana's life was cut short during a robbery while waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back. At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who starred alongside him in the hit film.

Immediately after the murder of the actor, a multi-disciplinary task team of crime intelligence, detectives and forensic experts was activated.

Pretoria News