Lesedi Kekana

Lesedi Kekana’s life was cut short in March when he was pushed from the seventh floor of The Wall flats in Arcadia, barely a month after moving to Pretoria. The 18-year-old first year student was pursuing a career in sound engineering.

Two brothers, aged 23 and 27 are due back in the Pretoria Magistrates’s Court on Friday and are facing a murder charge.

They were arrested shortly after the incident. According to an eyewitness, the victim was involved in an argument with the suspects before he was pushed.

Lesedi’s disgruntled aunt, Tebogo spoke to the Pretoria News on Wednesday ahead of facing her nephew’s alleged killers for the first time.

She said the family was still failing to come to terms with Lesedi’s death.

From what the family understands, one of the accused had attempted to stab the victim before pushing him where he landed on a concrete floor.

Tebogo recalled the day she received a call informing her about the tragic incident.

“He lived in the same flat with his friend. I got a call from the friend asking for Lesedi’s medical aid details saying he had fallen from the flat.

"We live in Polokwane so we got into the car and drove to Pretoria after hearing the news. We were told that Lesedi got into an argument with the 23-year-old and the 27-year-old came with a knife and attempted to stab Lesedi but missed, so when he realised that he then pushed Lesedi,” she said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

“We had just gotten there when he passed. Lesedi just happened to be everyone’s favourite in the family so we are really struggling.

"We have never lost anyone so this was the first death that we had in the family.

She described the victim as a non-violent child, adding that his passing was a great loss to the family.

“We have been having the most difficult two months honestly. We didn’t expect the child to die, especially because Lesedi was never a violent or disobedient child so you don’t expect to get a call telling you of something this tragic.”

The family could not attend the court appearance as they were preparing for the burial at the time.

“They made their first appearance the Monday after his death but we couldn’t attend because we were still drained and we were preparing for the burial,” she said.