Pretoria - Winterveld is teetering on the brink of a violent protest in the wake of Eskom’s decision to suspend its repair of damaged transformers. The decision was taken at a time when most residents were already plunged into darkness due to at least 10 defective transformers.

Most transformers exploded, apparently as a result of overloading from illegal connections.

This week some residents vented their anger and frustration by burning tyres in the streets, blockading traffic.

Four ANC ward councillors were not spared the residents' wrath as they were blamed for the situation.

They were put under pressure to explain Eskom’s sudden withdrawal of services.

One of them, Florence Dlamini of Ward 12, said protesters damaged her gate with burning tyres this week. She pointed fingers at Eskom for the rising anger in the community.

“When Eskom first started its operation in Winterveld, it introduced itself to the people.

"How come that it failed to come back in the same way it introduced itself after it decided to suspend its services?” she asked.

The residents seethed with anger after they learnt about Eskom’s media statement, dated June 24, that it had pulled out its services.

Another councillor, Barbara Baloyi, said the community was taken aback to learn about the withdrawal of Eskom services without giving prior notice.

Ward 24 councillor Malebo Rasegoete said four transformers in her area were out of order after they burst, leaving residents in the dark.

Resident Nkosinathi Ntsele said most households in his ward were left without electricity after the power utility refused to repair transformers.

He said residents were in a dilemma, allegedly caused by the power supplier, who failed to complete the project to electrify many households

“There are households where meters were not installed,” he said.

One resident said yesterday: “We have to be honest about one thing. People in Winterveld have close to 12 or 13 years of not buying electricity.”

He, however, blamed Eskom for allowing the situation to prevail for such a long time without doing anything.

On Tuesday, councillors went to Eskom offices in Menlyn to seek answers, but they were told to return on Wednesday.

“We spent two nights there,” one said.

They said a solution could not be reached and it was decided that another meeting should be scheduled for today at Tshwane House.

They warned that the situation was likely to get out of control if Eskom did not come to the party and reverse its decision.

There were also allegations that Eskom workers were at the centre of perpetrating crime by selling meter boxes to illegal power connectors for R350.

In a media statement, Eskom said it would no longer replace substations and transformers “in areas where people are not paying for their electricity”.

It mentioned Winterveldt as one of areas which had to bear the brunt of its unpopular decision.

Other areas were Braamfischer and Klipsruit in Soweto, Ivory Park in Ekurhuleni and Orange Farm in Joburg south.

“The members of various communities in the above-mentioned areas and other identified hot spot areas bypass their meters, illegally connect themselves to the network, and vandalise electricity infrastructure, which leads to sporadic power supply interruptions,” Eskom said.

It said transformers became overloaded during the winter period “and subsequently catch fire or explode as their protections have been interfered with and vandalised”.

