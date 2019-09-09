THOUSANDS of aviation enthusiasts flocked to the air show hosted by the South African Air Force (SAAF) Museum at Swartkop Air Force Base on Saturday.



Despite the cloudy skies, the crowd viewed some stunning performances by acrobatic teams and mighty military machines.





The 11th edition of the air show got off to a good start with the military brass band blowing trumpets and beating drums to entertain the crowd on the ground.





This was followed with the demonstration of flying skill, always guaranteed to impress.





Retired pilot Glen Warden was among those who stole the show, displaying old tricks when he took to the sky in a vintage de Havilland Vampire training aircraft.





He left the crowd gasping as he demonstrated the versatility of this fighter aircraft.

Then there was the mighty Saab Gripen with Major Jeffrey Cooper in the cockpit. The sounds of thunder that cames from this modern fighter plane never disappoint. Cooper, who hails from Eldorado Park, displayed the precision and abilities of the aircraft at high speed fly pasts.





Just before midday was another crowd-pleaser, the Pumas and the crowd was spellbound at the flying skills of the pilots of these support helicopters. It was a day to celebrate the air force and there were also demonstrations by the SA-made Rooivalk, the Alouette, Oryx and Havards.





To many the show was used as an occasion to spend time with family. Others visited the hangers, where they were historic military aircrafts on display, and some used the opportunity to purchase some memorabilia such as T-shirts and military gear.





SAAF spokesperson Major Ntokozo Ntshangase said this year's event was hosted under the theme "Collective Heritage" with the aim to reflect on the heritage of the aviation and its future.





"The airshow was a marvellous success. The weather was not good but our people came in numbers. It went according to our plans. The show went well and people were happy," he said.



