Sweet rose named after champion Thuli Madonsela









Pretoria - Roses are red, violets are blue - and you would have to be super awesome to have a rose named after you. And awesome she is; Professor Thuli Madonsela yesterday had a rose named after her at Ludwig’s Rose Farm, north of Pretoria, in recognition of her work as a champion for social justice. The event, held at the barn, was exquisite in the rosy decor and a delicious spread of food. With the theme The Language of Colour, those who attended had donned their splendid attire. But it was “the woman of the moment” who stole the spotlight with a white and pink number. Upon accepting her honour, Madonsela likened the rose to a woman. “It’s very misleading, this rose. It looks fragile and vulnerable, but it's very strong at the end of the day. That is women for you; misleading in a sense that they look fragile, but they are very strong, especially together,” she said.

She explained that a flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms. “And that’s what people should do. Help each other to blossom without thinking that their shine will go dim,” she said.

According to Anja Taschner, of Ludwig’s Roses, the public had been asking them to name a rose after Madonsela for some years, but they held back while she was still in public office.

That all changed when Madonsela was appointed professor of law, holding a chair in social justice at Stellenbosch University.

The rose chosen by Madonsela produces masses of fragrant deep pink blooms with glowing white outer petals.

“I don’t know whether the rose chose her, or she chose the rose,” said Taschner. “When I heard that Advocate Madonsela would be speaking at Val de Vie estate in Paarl I arranged to meet her beforehand bearing a huge bouquet of roses in every colour.

‘Unknown to her, we included a new rose that my father Ludwig and I thought would be perfect for her, and without any prompting, she went straight for that rose. I didn’t even have to point it out to her.”

The Thuli Madonsela Rose is one of the new Stamina roses that is disease resistant, hardy, and stands up to our climatic variations. It is a hybrid tea rose that grows to chest height but performs like a floribunda rose by producing endless clusters of pickable blooms.

The glowing pink of the blooms, said Taschner, embodied Madonsela’s feminine energy while the white symbolises truth, which is manifested in peace, clarity and integrity. The rose sells at R150.

As a Rose Laureate, Madonsela joins a group of distinguished South Africans, including Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Justice Dikgang Moseneke and humanitarian activist Nomzamo Mbatha, who have been honoured with a rose.

