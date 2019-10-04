And awesome she is; Professor Thuli Madonsela yesterday had a rose named after her at Ludwig’s Rose Farm, north of Pretoria, in recognition of her work as a champion for social justice.
The event, held at the barn, was exquisite in the rosy decor and a delicious spread of food. With the theme The Language of Colour, those who attended had donned their splendid attire.
But it was “the woman of the moment” who stole the spotlight with a white and pink number.
Upon accepting her honour, Madonsela likened the rose to a woman. “It’s very misleading, this rose. It looks fragile and vulnerable, but it's very strong at the end of the day. That is women for you; misleading in a sense that they look fragile, but they are very strong, especially together,” she said.