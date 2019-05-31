International and local experts have gathered in the city to discuss the challenges of mental disorders. Mahlatsi Dibakwane

Pretoria - South African experts were joined by counterparts from Brazil, China, Germany and India yesterday to deliberate on global research patterns and domestic policies designed to address challenges pertaining to mental health. This was at the start of a two-day symposium by the Academy of Science of SA at St George's Hotel to put global mental health under scrutiny.

Health Department deputy director-general Dr Yogan Pillay said to address the state of mental health institutions, they had since the beginning of the year re-trained 383 doctors and nurses from district hospitals on how to deal with psychiatric patients and their conditions.

Pillay said the health system should know what level of service to provide, at what cost, to who and how it would be delivered.

He said as the department designed the National Health Insurance, it would need to focus on the burden of mental health disorders as well as prevention.

“One of the key questions is what the service delivery platform should look like and which services should be developed.

“The department has also acknowledged a more robust model of the provision of community-based mental health institutions which is why we have asked stakeholders to develop models that can review community-based mental health institutions.

“In addition, the department has commenced refresher courses for medical officers because we found that many of the medical officers working there were poorly equipped to deal with psychiatric patients.

“They get stuck trying to fill wards and also with no place to send these patients because all psychiatric hospitals are full,” he said.

Dr Steven Shongwe of the World Health Organisation in Africa in his presentation recommended that countries in the African region needed to mobilise financial, human and material resources to scale up services and interventions and accelerate the development and implementation of mental health policies, plans and legislation.

“Scaling up the training of mental health workers and promoting task shifting and sharing among health workers and integrating mental health, alcohol and substance use disorders into primary health care is also recommended,” he said.

Professor Ashraf Kagee presented a paper on the common mental health disorders among individuals seeking HIV testing.

Kagee's presentation was in two parts, the first part was of the prevalence of mental health conditions among persons seeking HIV treatment. In the second, common mental disorders were examined.

Speakers highlighted how mental health and other related behavioural problems affected all nations and contributed significantly to the global burden of diseases.

Today, participants will discuss a variety of topics, among them intervention research, overcoming trauma and violence, and identifying policy and research priorities in mental health.

