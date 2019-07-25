MMC Sakkie du Plooy inside the Tshwane Heritage Research Centre, located at Es’kia Mphahlele Community Library. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - There is a secluded room at Es’kia Mphahlele Community Library, which holds literally all historic information about Tshwane. The Tshwane Heritage Research Centre, previously known as Pretoriana, has information about our earliest residents, parks, cultural groups, buildings and much more.

Visiting the centre is like taking a stroll through history; you find the oldest map of Pretoria drawn by Andries Francois du Toit - the city’s first magistrate - dating back to 1859.

The council’s bell, which would ring to inform councillors that a vote was about to take place, is also stored there. Also kept are photos of historical value and a collection from the Pretoria News.

The facility also gives a brief of Nelson Mandela’s footsteps in Tshwane - from his arrest to his inauguration at the Union Buildings on May 10, 1994.

MMC for Community and Social Development Sakkie du Plooy took a stroll down memory lane at the centre with researchers and historians whose work is displayed there.

He called on people to visit the centre, adding that a lot could be taken and learned from it. “This room is quite secluded in a little corner. Many people pass it and don’t really know what’s happening, they are not even aware of it.

“Here you have a collection of books, maps, objects, pictures and reports from Pretoria News.

“Anybody who is interested in the past can visit this place.

“There’s a lot one can learn from this place; the very first name given to this little town is Philadelphia, meaning a place of love.

“And the researchers we have here are just ordinary librarians they know very well. It’s open like any library and if you want you just walk in any time and it's open for research. You can also phone in and ask for some information.

“We’ve got different objects like the mayoral ropes.”

The history of the townships is also told at the centre. Pictures of one of the first houses built in Atteridgeville after the township was established in 1939 is displayed there.

There is also information about the mayoral gown and livery collar. The gowns were only worn during council meetings. However, the chain, either made of gold or silver, was worn by mayors to important civic and ceremonial occasions as a sign of dignity.

Pretoria News