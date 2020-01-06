Take advantage of the firearm amnesty period









File photo: Independent Media Pretoria - South Africa has a notably high rate of gun violence as nearly half the number of murders committed in South Africa are committed by using guns. Research indicates that the one effective way of addressing this serious phenomenon is by removing firearms from the streets and destroying them. In a concerted effort to do this, the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, declared a Firearm Amnesty for six months, commencing on December 1, 2019, and ending on May 31, 2020. The Firearm Amnesty allows citizens to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms without prosecution, and to reapply for their expired firearm licences. This effectively means over the amnesty period, the South African Police Service will be on a mission to reclaim illegally possessed firearms in order to maximise efforts to make South Africa a safe country to live in. The effort is motivated by the need to reduce the number of illegally possessed firearms in circulation in the country; provide firearm owners with the opportunity to hand in illegal and unwanted firearms; prevent crime and violence; promote safety; address the fundamental causes of crime in order to effectively protect our communities; and to ensure people living in South Africa feel safe. However, the pardon applies only to people who meet the requirements of the firearms amnesty period. To qualify for the amnesty, the person in illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and/or firearm parts must voluntarily hand them in at any one of the police stations across the country. No indemnity will be granted for firearms previously used to commit violent crimes such as murder, robbery and hijacking.

This is not the first amnesty drive in our country and previous campaigns saw over 120 000 firearms and over a million rounds of ammunition being handed over to the police. These arms are periodically destroyed to ensure that there is no chance of them landing back in circulation and the streets and into the possession of criminals.

As the South African Police Service we are determined to continue with efforts to stamp the authority of the State and to step up the fight against illegal arms and ammunition to ensure that South Africa becomes a safe and crime-free country. We recognise that the proliferation of illegal arms and ammunition poses a great danger to innocent citizens and the image of the country.

The recent destruction of over 23000 firearms at Arcelor Mittal Steel in Vereeniging, demonstrated the SAPS’s continuous efforts to reduce the proliferation of illegal firearms and gun violence in the country. The firearms were seized by the police during intelligence operations, roadblocks and routine stop-and- searches, as well as firearms that were voluntarily surrendered by private individuals.

The SAPS recently announced that great strides had already been made during the first month of the amnesty period as the people of South Africa co-operated with the SAPS and handed in 1465 guns and 14861 rounds of ammunition at the various designated police stations.

All firearms that have been or are being handed in will undergo ballistic testing to ensure that such firearms have not been used in the commission of a crime(s) before it can be considered for destruction.

The SAPS therefore encourages members of the public who are illegally in possession of firearms and ammunition to take advantage of the amnesty period and to hand over these guns to the police without fear of prosecution.

* Brigadier Naidoo is SAPS national spokesperson

