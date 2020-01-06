In a concerted effort to do this, the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele, declared a Firearm Amnesty for six months, commencing on December 1, 2019, and ending on May 31, 2020.
The Firearm Amnesty allows citizens to surrender illegal and unwanted firearms without prosecution, and to reapply for their expired firearm licences. This effectively means over the amnesty period, the South African Police Service will be on a mission to reclaim illegally possessed firearms in order to maximise efforts to make South Africa a safe country to live in.
The effort is motivated by the need to reduce the number of illegally possessed firearms in circulation in the country; provide firearm owners with the opportunity to hand in illegal and unwanted firearms; prevent crime and violence; promote safety; address the fundamental causes of crime in order to effectively protect our communities; and to ensure people living in South Africa feel safe.
However, the pardon applies only to people who meet the requirements of the firearms amnesty period. To qualify for the amnesty, the person in illegal possession of a firearm, ammunition and/or firearm parts must voluntarily hand them in at any one of the police stations across the country. No indemnity will be granted for firearms previously used to commit violent crimes such as murder, robbery and hijacking.