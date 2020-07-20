Take killer coronavirus seriously, nurse warns

Pretoria - It feels like yesterday when South Africa waited anxiously before its first positive Covid-19 case was reported. “Then, suddenly our worst nightmare became real,” says the head of a Covid-19 ward at a hospital in the province. The nurse, who is also a mother, warned the pandemic was real and should be taken very seriously. “Since we first heard the virus might head our way, my colleagues and I waited in terror, but hoped that miraculously, it might skip us. “But shortly after the first Covid-19 case was here, our hospital and those around us started admitting patients. “Things changed drastically. Nobody, not even us, were allowed inside the hospital without being screened. It became more intense as more became known about the virus.

“As a health worker you are too scared to admit that you may have Covid-19 symptoms. Suddenly you question every scratch in your throat, post-nasal drip or body ache.

“You are suddenly paranoid about a little symptom.In the back of my head is the nagging thought that we've admitted two positive patients, whose only complaint was a headache.

“But if you ignore the symptoms, you face taking the virus back home to your family. You always wonder what if you are asymptomatic?”

The nurse said she and her family discussed the possibility of her testing positive. She dreads self-isolation as it will take her away from her family.

Her daily ritual when she gets home after work is to take off her clothes in the garage. “My shoes are sprayed with alcohol, I scrub my hands and forearms with soap outside, then directly go for a shower. But how do you explain to your toddler with outstretched arms you can't cuddle him?”

The nurse said this is a very difficult time, because a patient is placed in isolation and interaction is limited. “As a health worker you want to care for and touch patients. But the new normal is that we may not touch a patient before we are 100% dressed in our protective equipment.”

One of her biggest priorities is to ensure that she and her staff do not burn out - physically and psychologically. Staff shortages remain a big problem - at any given time 33% can be absent due to Covid-19 related illnesses and exposure. She said her hospital has seen a drastic increase in positive cases over the past two weeks.

“We have deaths each week - even deaths on arrival,” she said. Her advice to the public is to adhere to safety protocols and not wait too long to be tested if symptoms are present.

