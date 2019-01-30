Hoosen Noor Mahomed.

THE Cancer Association of South Africa (Cansa) has urged everyone to be active in the fight against the universe’s deadliest disease ahead of World Cancer Day, when people around the globe will make a commitment to educating themselves on cancer, its types, signs and symptoms, prevention and early detection as well as on how to manage and treat the disease. According to research, at least one-third of cancers are preventable. The Global Burden of Disease estimates that about 115000 South Africans were diagnosed with cancer in 2016.

Cansa said by incorporating sport-related and wellness activities into daily routines, people could work towards lowering the risk of cancer.

Physical activity had been shown to combat cancer, including risk reduction, and help cancer patients manage the side-effects of treatment such as fatigue, depression and heart damage.

This World Cancer Day, the association asked that people join in the 365-Day Health Challenge.

Cansa chief executive Elize Joubert said: “We’re challenging individuals, communities, educational institutions, workplaces and policy leaders in government to make a commitment to help lower cancer risk the public is encouraged to support those who have taken up the challenge.”

Everyone is invited to host their own World Cancer Day event - whether it be flash mobs, free screenings, record-breaking attempts, conferences, fund-raisers and fun runs. Matlhatsi Dibakwane