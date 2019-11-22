Tal Kats busted in Wierdabrug with 'enough artillery to start a mini-war' to apply for bail soon









TAL Kats in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday. He was arrested after police found a dagga lab, military firearms and ammunition at his Wierdabrug home. Picture: Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The Russian national busted with “enough artillery to start a mini-war” has told the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court he intends to apply for bail as soon as possible. Tal Kats, 51, was arrested following the raid of his Wierdabrug home on Wednesday by members of the SAPS K9 unit, who discovered rocket launchers, AK-47s, R1 rifles, pistols, revolvers, a crossbow and scores of ammunition boxes. A hidden greenhouse was also discovered by police at the rear of the house in which cannabis was being being grown. Prosecutor Janse van Rensburg requested the court to afford the State seven days to confirm Kats's personal information and for the docket to be fully complete. The State said they needed to establish whether Kats had proper documentation that allowed him to be in the country and if the residence where he had been arrested was his home or rented.

His legal team requested the court to ensure that the State was ready to proceed with the bail application on the next appearance as his client had a wife and family dependent on him.

Following the raid, Acting Police Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi said Kats had claimed to be a gun dealer and collector, yet further investigations had revealed some firearms should have been deactivated.

Boxes with military uniforms were also found at his house; civilian possession of such is illegal in the country.

Motsoaledi said he was most worried by the man’s possession of weapons such as rocket launchers.

“He can start a mini-war if he so wishes.

“Why do you keep launchers that can shoot down helicopters?”

Furthermore, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole added that even if Kats’s claims of being a dealer were true, the licence in his possession was for a gun shop.

Sitole said the guns found at his home were not supposed to be there.

Kats is to remain in custody until his next court appearance on Tuesday.

He is scheduled to apply for bail on Thursday.

Pretoria News