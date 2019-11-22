Tal Kats, 51, was arrested following the raid of his Wierdabrug home on Wednesday by members of the SAPS K9 unit, who discovered rocket launchers, AK-47s, R1 rifles, pistols, revolvers, a crossbow and scores of ammunition boxes.
A hidden greenhouse was also discovered by police at the rear of the house in which cannabis was being being grown.
Prosecutor Janse van Rensburg requested the court to afford the State seven days to confirm Kats's personal information and for the docket to be fully complete.
The State said they needed to establish whether Kats had proper documentation that allowed him to be in the country and if the residence where he had been arrested was his home or rented.