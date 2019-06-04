MISS South Africa Tamaryn Green will end her reign on Women’s Day at Sun Arena.

Pretoria - Reigning Miss SA Tamaryn Green has some pertinent advice for the hundreds of young hopefuls who would like to fill her shoes come August. There are already more than 500 applicants for the 2019 competition. It seems likely a record number of entries will be received this year for the pageant, which takes place on Women’s Day, August 9, at the Sun Arena at Times Square, Pretoria.

So what does Green believe is needed to win the competition?

“You must really want it. You need drive, passion and stamina. Miss South Africa should also have a serving heart, be easy to relate to, generous and passionate about empowering other women and girls.

“Never underestimate the power of one. You need to shine as the best form of yourself. Always be authentic and talk and act from the heart. Don’t pretend to be something you’re not.

“It’s hard to comprehend just how big the Miss South Africa platform is and the opportunities it offers the title- holder. It’s bigger than I ever could have imagined.

“I found myself in the position where my voice was heard. However, this comes with an immense responsibility. You are able to help as many people as you can. You have to seize the opportunity and run with it. It really does transform your life.”

There’s close to R3million in prize money and sponsorships for this year’s glittering pageant, with the winner walking away with R1m in cash as well as a car and other fabulous prizes.

The first princess takes home R250000 in cash, and all 16 finalists receive R25000 each.

Entries close on Monday, with the finalists announced the next day. Enter on www.misssa.co.za. Staff Reporter

