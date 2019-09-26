Tambotie flats a safer place after crime clampdown







THE chairperson of the body corporate at Tambotie, Bongani Savela, with caretaker Heinrich van Heerden. Savela says they are winning the war against crime in the flats. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It took a concerted effort to rid the infamous Tambotie block of flats in Sunnyside of the crime and drug peddling there. Individuals have been thrown out of flats following sex and other deals going sour; motorists seeking prostitutes have been hijacked and in some instances stripped naked and robbed of all of their possessions and, in some instances people have been robbed when the were lured under the guise of going to purchase products advertised for sale. The chairperson of the body corporate at the block of flats, Bongani Savela, said that before it had been impossible to walk around the block of flats without being attacked but now, he said, "residents are able to sit and picnic by the pool side without having to fear that they are not safe.” Police spokesperson Captain Daniel Mavimbela said they had gone into the flats with renewed vigour after reports of incidents peaked during 2016 and 2017. “During the latter part of 2018 after the situation reached near-crisis point, and residents declared that ‘enough is enough’, leading to a collaborative effort in operations that went on for months.” He said police began to make inroads towards destabilising crime syndicates that were reportedly operating from Tambotie.

“Suspects were caught and charged with murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and possession of drugs. Several suspected stolen items, including a motor vehicle, were seized.

“About two weeks ago, a man was sentenced to eight years in jail for robbing a woman of her cellphone almost two years ago,” said Mavimbela.

Furthermore, vending outside the flat was also halted since some of the vendors were believed to be dealing with drugs.

Caretaker Heinrich van Heerden said they had just had enough of the crime.

“We have a lot of families here it was appalling to see children being exposed to prostitution, drug dealing or even being in danger while walking back from school. It feels good to see the change.

“We also have a list of unwanted people and the biometric system has helped us in knowing who the tenants are and we have their identities so it will not be easy to commit crimes and escape.”

Resident Yvonne Bothma said they were breathing sighs of relief. “I have been staying here for three years and I have never seen the place this calm and comfortable that is why we are even able to enjoy the sunshine by the pool. It is much safer.”

Student Nomathemba Makhonjwa said she had been staying there for nine months and felt “somewhat safe because I have heard the stories about this place after moving here so as a young woman I would not be totally free, but I have not encountered any situation that makes me feel that I am in danger.”

Royal Marx, a father of one, said they had been staying there for eight years but were now moving out.

He said he felt there was still crime going on in certain blocks but it had been reduced significantly.

“The crime has gone down but there will obviously be those opportunists who still try their luck that is why we are selling our place to find a better place to raise my son.”

Mavimbela said: “A sense of normality has finally returned to Tambotie and its neighbours.

“It is pleasing to see students sitting outside their flats with gadgets in their hands, something that wouldn't have happened about two years ago.”

