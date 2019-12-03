Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has appointed a task team to investigate such incidents.
The ministerial task team will deal with reporting, management and finalisation of cases of sexual harassment, sexual exploitation, sexual abuse and offences in the SANDF.
This follows a report leaked a month ago revealing that 41 cases were reported. Of these, only 26 have been finalised, with 13 guilty verdicts and 11 acquittals.
However, Mapisa-Nqakula, who introduced the investigating team yesterday, said the accused in the cases were never punished.