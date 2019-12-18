Taxi drivers lead fight in war on drugs in Tshwane









Two foreigners who were brutally beaten up by a mob in Bloed Street after being caught allegedly selling drugs near Bloed Mall. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Even though recent crime statistics have painted a grim picture of the inner city being overburdened by escalating crime, efforts by ordinary citizens have proven that the real difference can be made when ordinary people take action. A perfect example of active citizenry in action was witnessed with the war on drugs that played out in the City of Tshwane this year. For years the inner city streets have been plagued by drug users and dealers distributing their stuff freely and without fear, or of any significant impact being seen from police efforts, especially along Brown Street and moving towards Bloed Taxi rank. Many commuters catching public transport around the city said that seeing users walking around with needles in their arms, helping each other to find a vein or completely out of reality after having used a substance, had become a sorry sight to witness every day. However, in May, taxi operators who had grown tired of commuter complaints, of getting robbed of their fare money and other valuable belongings by users, decided to initiate a “clean-up” campaign.

The drivers used sjamboks, sticks and whatever they could find on suspected dealers and warned users who usually converged on Brown Street that they were no longer welcome in the area.

Taxi driver Moka Mokoka even said they knew some of the users as they often took them home and warned them not to return to town.

Things, however, took a sad turn on August 27 when taxi driver Jabu Baloyi was shot and killed when he and other drivers confronted a person suspected of distributing drugs in the city centre.

Chaos broke out following the shootout, with taxi drivers torching shops belonging to foreign nationals they suspected of selling drugs.

Unfortunately, criminal elements came into the picture, and random thugs took the opportunity to loot and vandalise shops.

In the same week the drivers took their warning that drugs would no longer be tolerated in Tshwane to Sunnyside, which they alleged had become the drug capital of the city over the years.

According to the taxi drivers, it did not make sense to deal with small parts of the problem affecting many township youths without dealing with the source of it first.

The portfolio committee on police called for taxi drivers to let the police deal with the removal of drugs in the city, with committee chairperson Tina Joemat-Pettersson denouncing the actions of the taxi drivers.

She said that while the committee supported the fight against crime in general, and the fight against drugs in particular, she had to caution against civilians taking the law into their own hands.

Sheila-Lynn Senkubuge, the former MMC for roads and transport, also described the taxi drivers’ actions as “good intentions coupled with a bad modus operandi”.

Despite the plea by stakeholders, the taxi drivers remained undeterred and even warned commuters not to bother attempting to get to work in the city centre on September 3, as they were going to “war” with the drug dealers.

Days after the chaos erupted, the Pretoria CBD remained tense, with barely any foreign nationals and a few South African vendors seen on the streets.

A hairstylist who braved the situation and took up position near Sammy Marks Square, said her foreign colleagues had informed them they had been warned not to be out in the streets as there would be trouble.

Calm was eventually restored by September 4 after Senkubuge, with chairpersons of the Tshwane taxi industry, said taxi drivers would be pulling out of the “war on drugs”.

And yet despite this decision the fight against drugs did not lose its momentum, as later that month about 1000 community members embarked on a night march to reclaim Sunnyside streets and march to the infamous “White House” drug den.

The march was attended by civil society organisations, embassies, faith-based organisations, non-profit organisations, law enforcement agencies, MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola and Tshwane District SAPS commissioner General Daniel Mthombeni.

And to end the year on a positive note, the City of Tshwane, after years of pleading, decided to demolish the White House building on November 20, thus eliminating one sector said to feed into the growing drug scourge affecting young and old.

Tshwane MMC for Community Safety and Emergency Services Karen Meyer said the City had decided to demolish the building following numerous complaints from residents and ward councillors.

She said their decision, which was welcomed by many, was also influenced by reports of the criminal activities surrounding the area, which had also increased over the years and spread fear among pedestrians and motorists, residents and visitors alike.

Pretoria News