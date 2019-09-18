Taxi associations participated in a motorcade in the CBD yesterday against gender-based violence, xenophobic attacks and drugs. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - If any taxi driver is found to have perpetrated violence, let the might of justice deal with that individual,. This was the message when the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco) and other organisations took to the streets of Pretoria to “clear their name”.

A convoy of over 50 cars made up of different taxi associations and operators moved through the CBD, Bosman, Sunnyside and Menlyn taxi rank to send the message that taxi drivers will not tolerate violence or looting.

Pledging support for xenophobia victims, and taking a stand against gender based violence, the operators said they would still advocate for a drug free society and safer environments for women and children.

The action followed the ]violence seen in recent weeks which included attacks and looting of foreign owned shops, and left a number of people dead. Taxi drivers were touted as the culprits in Tshwane.

“The report we received from the SAPS is that the arrests made were mostly members of the community,” Santaco spokesperson MacDonald Makata said. This reflects that these were opportunistic criminals rather than those involved in the taxi industry.

Commenting on the protests that came in the wake of taxi driver Jabu Baloyi’s death, Makata said whenever the taxi industry was involved things got ugly, and criminal elements got involved. “But if one of us is found to be wrong, let the might of justice catch up with him.”

Baloyi was killed when he allegedly confronted a drug dealer. Taxi drivers had warned that if the police could not get rid of drugs in the vicinity of the main taxi rank, they would deal with it.

Santaco provincial spokesperson Midday Mali said the message they wanted to convey with yesterday’s action was: “We have been labelled as people who are xenophobic, and a lot has transpired in the name of taxi drivers.

“We are saying 'not in our name' and no to the painting of drivers as perpetrators of the violence. We condemn drugs but we want law enforcement to deal with this issue with the vigour it needs.”

Speaking of the upcoming commission of inquiry into taxi violence and conflict, Mali said it would go a long way in dealing with the issues involved. “We support the commission so we can get to the bottom of the violent cycle in the industry. It will also assist in identifying perpetrators and funders of this killing.

“Equally, the law should take its course following the commission.”

To mitigate some of the issues in the industry,, he said, the industry itself had identified problems that led to conflict.

“We are engaging the government as well assisting in areas where we have challenges, such as operating licences and route duplication.

“Route allocation should be correct because that is a recipe for conflict.”

Similarly, he said there should be no violence against commuters or motorists.

“Our operators must understand that some taxis are private. If people are ferrying each other privately they should not encroach on taxi routes.”

Makata said: “In the past two weeks we had a lot of incidents of looting and xenophobia.

“We as the taxi industry are saying no to xenophobia and, in the same breath drugs, irrespective of nationality (of the pushers).”

Dealing in drugs, especially in the city and at taxi ranks would not be tolerated, he warned.

The issue of gender-based violence was also raised. The taxi industry was predominantly male “so we are encouraging our brothers not to harm our children or mothers".

He explained that yesterday's convoy was not a full taxi one but a monitoring team which followed protocol and was peaceful.

MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said: “This march emphasised the close working relationship between the City, taxi industry and law enforcement agencies.

"It further highlighted the new commitment for all three stakeholders to work together to combat the drugs in the city (of Tshwane)”.

Pretoria News



