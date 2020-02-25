Taxi industry gets thin slice of subsidy pie - Competition Commission









The taxi industry is unhappy about getting the smallest piece of the pie when it comes to subsidies. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency(ANA) Pretoria - The taxi industry is unhappy about getting the smallest piece of the pie when it comes to subsidies, despite having large numbers of commuters and application backlogs dating back years. This is according to the Competition Commission’s preliminary findings in an inquiry into land-based public passenger transport. The taxi industry accounts for approximately 66.5% of commuters, followed by buses at 23.6% and rail 9.9%. “There is a skewed relationship between ridership levels and subsidy funding,” said the commission's Tembinkosi Bonakele. The commission found that despite the investment by the government in the form of subsidies, commuters still preferred the unsubsidised mode of transport (taxis).

“The taxi industry has been resilient over time despite limited support from the government.”

The commission said that given the shortcomings of the subsidised bus and Metrorail services, minibus taxi operators have managed to enter and expand in the market. “On the other hand, unsubsidised bus operators in the commuter bus market find it difficult to compete effectively in the market without subsidies.

“In most instances, these operators provide services in rural areas where they often encounter challenges with poor road infrastructure, frequent breakdown of buses and high maintenance costs.”

The taxi service industry is estimated to be worth between R60billion and R90bn.

There are 150000 minibus taxi owners and operators operating an estimated 200000 to 250000 minibus taxis in the country.

They convey about 15 million commuters daily.

Pretoria taxi driver Elvis Seete said their industry was ranked last in terms of priorities, and the government tended to overlook them.

He said the subsidy and red tape removal in applications would give them an edge and more young drivers could make ends meet and also go on to create more employment as more drivers could be given permits.

“We work long hours, wake up early and help transport the bulk of the workforce, which drives the city’s economy. We also deserve to be recognised. Where buses and trains fail, we do not fail, so the government should also give us more support and empower us as well.”

The industry is responsible for employing 300000 people.

Bonakele said given the significance of the minibus taxi industry to the entire public transport sector, any impediments, whether regulatory or competitive, have a detrimental impact on the proper functioning of the public transport sector.

He said the top concern in the industry was that subsidies skew competition in favour of the subsidised services.

The commission did not find sufficient evidence to conclude that subsidies impede competition given the inefficiencies observed in the subsidised services.

Route allocation and approval of operating licences on routes was also a problem with complaints about a backlog of applications which has led to some operators being on the road illegally. “The backlog in Gauteng can be traced back to 2007. The general time period for the issuing of operating licences is approximately 9 to 18 months in some provinces, as opposed to the stipulated 60 days in the National Land Transport Act,” Bonakele said.

South African National Taxi Council provincial spokesperson Midday Mali told the Pretoria News they were pleased with the findings of the commission. “It is unfair competition we are ferrying the bulk of the commuters and the other forms basically share what is left. We are moving the poor of the poorest. If we shut down, things do not move. We contribute a lot to the economy of this country. It is about time they support the taxi industry,” said Mali.

Pretoria News