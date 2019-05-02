TAXIS are supposed to drop off commuters from Hammanskraal in this facility at Rainbow Junction Station, from where they use A Re Yeng buses to travel to the CBD. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The City of Tshwane and Hammanskraal taxi associations are at loggerheads regarding the 10km route between Paul Kruger Street and Rainbow Junction in Wonderboom. The contention arose from a multimillion-rand deal which saw the City paying R300 000 for each of the 374 minibus taxis to cease operating on the route, also known as A Re Yeng Line A.

According to the agreement signed on October 25 last year, commuters from Hammanskraal were to be dropped off at Rainbow Junction Station and board buses to the CBD.

Taxi associations were compensated for the 10km distance they were supposed to forfeit by ending the trip at Wonderboom and not proceeding to the inner city.

Roads and Transport MMC Sheila Lynn Senkubuge said the deal was still in place, but the taxi associations were trying to find ways to get out of it.

“They are trying to find ways to get out of the deal. They have even demanded to have their licences amended to allow them to go to Pretoria Station. The City is not going to budge on that. We paid them. They are the ones who now want to renege on the agreement,” she said.

She said the City was amending taxi operating licences, which would show that Rainbow Junction was their destination to town.

“They recently marched to Tshwane House because they could not get their operating licences renewed.They can't expect us to renew their licences.”

Piet Mahlangu, chairperson of National Taxi Alliance in Tshwane, conceded that their members had long ceased to drop off commuters at Wonderboom.

However, he said the alliance was addressing the problems, which included a shortage of A Re Yeng buses.

“If we can tell the taxi people to drop off tomorrow the community is going to kill us because we are short of buses,” said Mahlangu.

He said most A Re Yeng buses were being used to transport people in Mamelodi.

“We believe that the problem would have been sorted out at the beginning of June.”

The other part of the problem stemmed from disgruntlement by taxi operators, who claimed they were not paid to forfeit the route.

“There are issues that some of the operators who were on the system were not paid, but we know that all the lists for operators who were supposed to be paid came from the association's chairpersons and secretaries.”

He blamed the associations for not having entered into the deal in good faith.

“They have really dishonoured the agreement. We don't want it to go the legal route because they are going to lose the fight. We are advising them to drop off,” he said.

The signing of the deal coincided with the official launch of A Re Yeng Line 1A, which runs from the corner of Nana Sita Street and Paul Kruger Street along Paul Kruger and Mansfield Avenue to the Rainbow Junction inter-modal facility.

The idea behind the pact was to minimise traffic congestion on the route by allowing A Reng Yeng buses to transport commuters.

Pretoria News