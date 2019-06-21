Taxi bosses conduct a search in taxis following recent robberies in Ga-Rankuwa. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Ga-rankuwa residents and taxi commuters have hailed their taxi owners who initiated a campaign to keep commuters safe following an increase of robberies on their taxis. Last month alone, six Ga-Rankuwa taxis drivers and commuters were robbed by criminals at gunpoint after they pretended to be commuters.

The modus operandi of the thieves, who usually work in pairs, was that they would ask to disembark from the taxi along the way, and as one points a firearm at the driver the other accomplice then searches the commuters.

Taxi owner, Jafta Selebi, said the criminals took the taxi fare, while the partner robbed commuters of their cellphones, money and other belongings.

“By the time the driver contacts one of the marshals for help, the criminals are long gone. We had to start taking a stand as they are jeopardising our commuters' safety.”

Selebi said however it wasn’t only the Ga-Rankuwa taxis that were being targeted, criminals had also attacked taxis from Hammanskraal, Mabopane and Soshanguve.

“In other areas there have been as many as eight attacks and more because they took action late. So we decided to put a stop to this early, plus we explain to the commuters that we need their co-operation for everyone to get home safely.”

The taxi owners dress in reflector jackets and gather along the road, and once the taxi stops they ask male commuters to get out of the taxi for a quick body search, along with their bags. Even though body searches are not conducted on the women the owners use a scanner to search their bags.

Matome Mmatau, who is another owner, said they braced the freezing weather until 11pm, when the last of their taxis finished up. “We cant just stop and leave at 8pm or 9pm because the taxis coming late are also at risk. So if we leave we’ll only be called later by a taxi driver who was attacked and we can’t put our peoples’ lives at risk.”

Speaking to commuter Karabo Kolani during Wednesday evening’s “stop and search”, she said she was happy the taxi owners were taking a stand to keep everyone safe as they were also tired of being scared to travel after dark.

Commuter Gideon Mothapisi said: "This thing had to be stopped because there are people who were hurt by these criminals in the other robberies, so we don’t mind a few minutes of cold and inconvenience to ensure we get home safely.

“Even though it’s very cold it’s better this way than for us to risk getting hurt or even killed by these criminals."

Many of the commuters said they were confident that the attacks would soon be a thing of the past, as long as the owners kept up the momentum. The owners said they would continue for as long as was needed.

Pretoria News