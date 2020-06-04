Taxi strife: Cops in Mamelodi arrest 4 with guns, ammunition

Pretoria - Although calm has been restored in Mamelodi following a two-day protest by taxi drivers, there was still an underlying sense of fear among commuters. Police on Tuesday arrested four heavily-armed men believed to be part of a gang behind taxi violence in the area. The arrests were made by the Gauteng provincial taxi task team and Mamelodi crime prevention unit members. “We were following up on information about an armed gang operating in the area,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said. He said police noticed two suspicious vehicles - a silver grey Mercedes-Benz and a grey Toyota Quest - driving past and tried to stop them. After a short chase police managed to corner the suspects and upon searching the vehicles, found firearms. In the Mercedes-Benz police found an R5 rifle loaded with live ammunition, a 9mm firearm with ammunition, a revolver with six rounds of live ammunition and 12 extra rounds of live ammunition in a bag.

An unlicensed 9mm Norinco pistol with nine live ammunition rounds and a pistol with two loaded magazines were discovered in the Toyota.

Police searched the car at the wash outlet and found an R5 rifle loaded with 18 rounds. Police investigations are continuing.

The suspects, aged between 37 and 46, will soon appear before the Mamelodi Magistrate's Court on charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

One protest seems to be about unfair operations and certain taxis getting preferential treatment, and another being about the dispute by taxi drivers for only being allowed to depart from the rank with a 70% load because of lockdown regulations.

The SA National Taxi Council said the allegations about unfair operations were rumours.

The association also said a meeting between its Tshwane branch and Mamelodi taxi operators and community members ended with both parties agreeing to deal with issues in an amicable way.

City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa pleaded with public transport commuters to work together with the various transport operators in complying with the 50% and 70% loading capacity for both buses and taxis respectively.

The A Re Yeng Mamelodi service was also experiencing capacity problems due to the number of commuters going through the system and forcing entry into the buses, instead of patiently waiting for the available bus.

Nawa said the City was in talks with the provincial transport department to increase the number of buses to cater for capacity challenges.

“The capacity problems are being attended to and we request commuters to be alert and report any threat or violent acts to the law enforcement authorities,” Nawa said.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said that all public transport modes including metered-taxis and e-hailing service providers were allowed to operate throughout the day during level 3 on condition that they limit the number of passengers that can travel together.

Pretoria News