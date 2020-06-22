Taxi transport slowly returns to normal in Mamelodi

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Taxi commuters in Mamelodi were left stranded this morning and did not make it to work after the SA National Taxi Council staged a province wide shutdown. Operations later slowly resumed around 11am with a few taxis carrying a few passengers. Many people missed work and decided to stay home even after some taxis returned. One taxi driver who transported passengers to Cullinan said they did not want trouble and only wanted Minister Fikile Mbalula to think about the families they had to feed. “First they did not want us to fill up our taxis, we suffered a lot because of that rule and now our taxis are going to be repossessed soon and we also have bills to pay.

"The government must think about us, we are not criminals” he said.

Traffic also returned to normal with some motorists returning to the roads.

Many taxi commuters said they feared that this was not the end and taxi fares might still go up drastically if taxi operator’s demands were not met.

Mamelodi resident Lesego Kekana who uses a taxi everyday said her boss sent her a message saying she should stay home and keep safe.

She said if taxi fares increased she might have to use more that 50% of her salary just on transport.

“I am honestly fed up with these taxis but unfortunately I don't have a choice.

"We understand that they also have families to feed but we are all going through so many difficult situations in South Africa, they are not the only ones,” she said.

Taxi fares are expected to increase by not more than R5 for local taxis, R7 for inter-city and long distance by R50 according to the SA National Taxi Council.

A local taxi driver in Mamelodi, Gift Mahlangu said although they were not stopped from transporting people, the situation was also difficult for them.

He said the lockdown is putting them in tough financial positions and they needed to make money and thought it was only fair for them to increase their fares.

“The situation is tough for everyone and it's most probably going to continue being tough if the government does not listen to the people,” said Mahlangu.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News