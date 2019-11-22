While the City of Tshwane, Home Affairs and SAPS tried to convince the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that they should not be saddled with the bill, Judge Natvarlal Ranchod did not agree.
He said these entities passed the proverbial buck during the entire process of what should be done about an estimated 500 refugees who, for about a month, took over the area in front of the UN building.
The Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association, as well as the Waterkloof Homeowners Association, turned to court for an urgent order that the authorities had to deal with the refugee situation.
The desperate homeowners said the refugees were transgressing the by-laws, as they slept in the area, cooked and washed their clothes and defecated in the streets. This was apart from all the other by-laws they were transgressing.