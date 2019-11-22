Taxpayer to cough up for legal battle with Refugees who camped at UN offices









Refugees, mostly from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, clash with SAPS officers in the UN High Commissioner for Refugees compound in Pretoria on Friday. Police removed about 150 refugees. Elna Schütz AP African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The taxpayer will foot the hefty legal bill for the ongoing legal saga in which residents of Brooklyn and Waterkloof UN High Commissioner for Refugees locked horns. While the City of Tshwane, Home Affairs and SAPS tried to convince the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that they should not be saddled with the bill, Judge Natvarlal Ranchod did not agree. He said these entities passed the proverbial buck during the entire process of what should be done about an estimated 500 refugees who, for about a month, took over the area in front of the UN building. The Brooklyn and Eastern Areas Citizens Association, as well as the Waterkloof Homeowners Association, turned to court for an urgent order that the authorities had to deal with the refugee situation. The desperate homeowners said the refugees were transgressing the by-laws, as they slept in the area, cooked and washed their clothes and defecated in the streets. This was apart from all the other by-laws they were transgressing.

Yet the City said its hands were tied to deal with them, as it was the domain of Home Affairs.

Home Affairs, in turn, said it did not have the capacity to deal with the problem, while the police said they too could not deal with it as it was a unique situation.

It took four court appearances for the parties to partially agree to what should be done. At the end Judge Ranchod made his own order, incorporating the suggestions by the parties. The judge ordered that all the state entities involved had to jointly deal with the situation.

In terms of the order the refugees had to vacate the area within three days. It was agreed between the refugees and the state entities that everyone would meet the following day at a local church to iron out the problems in an amicable manner.

But before this could happen, the refugees moved onto the premises of the UN. The police managed to get them out. About 183 - mainly men - were arrested on charges of public violence and trespassing, while the women and children were taken to Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, where their status in the country was ascertained.

The court was told that of the 432 foreign nationals who were involved in the operation, 37 did not have documentation with them. The rest had either asylum permits or refugee status.

Home Affairs yesterday told the court that 38 of the people held at Lindela would like to apply for asylum. The court, meanwhile, ordered that they be given 14 days to do so.

The rest of the refugees at Lindela were free to go back to their communities, the judge was told.

Home Affairs further said it was not going to take any action against those who were arrested and found to be in the country illegally until the outcome of the court case.

