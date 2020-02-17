Taxpayers pay price for xenophobic cops









File picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA). Pretoria - Two police officials who threw a Zambian national and her son in the back of a van and drove around with them for about an hour while extorting bribes from them will cost the taxpayer dearly. The Minister of Police has been ordered to pay Constance Mutale, an accountant, R25 000 in damages and R15 000 towards her son Peter Mutale. The public purse will also have to foot their legal bill. The mother and son each claimed R150 000 in damages in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, following their ordeal. Judge Moses Mavundla remarked that what the police were ordered to pay was essentially paid by the taxpayer. “I see no reason why the two culprits (the SAPS officers) should not contribute towards this loss” It was unfortunate that their names were not revealed in court, he said, as the minister accepted liability for the damages suffered by the mother and son.

It was also not clear whether the pair were internally disciplined and if so, what the sanction was, the judge said.

However, he recommended that police take steps to recover at least 10% of the total combined awards from the implicated officials, each paying 5% of such amount.

The court earlier heard that on January 3, 2017, the mother and son were lost at a bus station in Joburg. They were standing on the corner of Harrison and Smith streets in Braamfontein when two police officers in a car stopped next to them.

The officers asked them what they were doing there and the mother explained that she was trying to find transport as her (then 19-year-old) son was on his way back to Zambia.

The officers threatened to arrest her son and solicited a bribe of R600 from them. The woman gave them her last R500, but they insisted on R600. The mother said she tried to explain to the officials that her son had a valid passport, but her pleas fell on deaf ears.

She and her son were thrown in the back of an already full police van. She said the police did not mind that she had to sit with all the men in the back. They instead told her and her son to “join their Malawian brothers”.

They insisted on being paid R600 in total and drove her to a Pick * Pay shop, where she had to draw another R100 for them. The mother and son were then dropped next to the road after an hour.

Judge Mavundla said this was indeed a violation of the mother and son’s rights by those who are charged with the protection of the people in this country. He said victims at the hands of police deserve to be fairly compensated for their ordeal. But, he added, there needs to be a balance as the money came from the public purse, which must also ensure that other rights that are no less important also receive protection.

“It must have been a traumatic experience for both mother and child and a humiliation for the mother to be bundled with strange males. The two police officers had no respect at all for this lady who is no different from their own mothers Women are subject to all kinds of abuse in our country. They are even killed at the hands of those they trust,” the judge said.

He added that as foreigners, the mother and son must have experienced immense anxiety, as they did not know if these two “rascals” would do more to them than extort money. “They did not deserve this, nor does anyone, irrespective of their origin,” he said.

Pretoria News