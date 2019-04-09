The Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga. Picture: Jairus Mmutle/GCIS

Pretoria - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga yesterday said the trend of teacher absenteeism from classrooms across South Africa was marginally growing, and remained a cause for concern. Motshekga made the remarks in Pretoria, where she released the findings of the 2017 School Monitoring Survey.

The survey is described by the department as “a scientifically sound and independent barometer to measure the success or lack thereof of the basic education sector”.

It found the national average for teacher absence on an average day was 10%, with wide variations between primary and secondary schools, and across provinces and quintiles.

“We note with apprehension that the 2017 survey found no discernible change in the rate of teacher absence since 2011. The survey recorded an increase in the national aggregate absence (from 8% to 10%) on an average day,” said Motshekga.

“This is deeply troubling. We must do more to support teachers. There’s a need to drill deeper into the statistics to understand this leave of absence phenomenon. However, we must congratulate Limpopo (6%) and the Free State (7%) for registering the lowest rate of teacher absence during the period under review.”

The survey notes that the national absence rate in South Africa “is roughly in line with international norms and that the small change compared to what was measured in 2011 should not be interpreted as evidence of a systematic or substantial increase in teacher absence”.

The survey was conducted in a nationally representative sample of 1000 schools offering Grade 6, as well as in a nationally representative sample of 1000 schools offering Grade 12. Only schools categorised as public ordinary schools formed part of the sample.

Motshekga said school principals should micromanage and enforce good leadership towards teachers and ensure they do not go missing from work.

“Valuable time for teaching is lost when a teacher is absent from school without any valid reason. If a teacher doesn’t turn up, children sit around at school doing nothing. It is of most concern for younger learners who need guidance and for older pupils who need to prepare as early as possible for their academic exams.”

According to the survey, 59% of schools complied with all the determined minimum physical infrastructure standards. “It was evident that certain important facilities were not universally available, with only 76% of schools with proper running water and 80% had adequately functioning sanitation.”

However, Motshekga said various organisations and the government were stepping in to address poor sanitation in many schools, as all schools should have proper running water and safe sanitation facilities.

The survey also suggested that about 95% of pupils across all quintiles had access to their own workbooks in both the home language and maths.

Motshekga said the department had made great strides in increasing access to textbooks at schools by allocating a budget to every public school.

“Most schools don’t have an adequate retrieval system of textbooks given to learners in the previous learning year. At times the textbooks are retrieved back in a poor state and they cannot be used again by a different learner, and some parents do not replace lost textbooks.”

She has ordered the survey results be made publicly available so that they can be criticised on the basis of facts and not hearsay. “We accept our shortcomings and stand ready for criticism. More work needs to be done.”

Pretoria News