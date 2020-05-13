Teaching kids in Kuwait under lockdown in Garsfontein

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - While it is not exactly life as usual under lockdown for 29-year-old teacher Caitlin Theunissen, she is continuing with her lessons remotely from her parents' home in Garsfontein. Theunissen, who teaches English to children in Kuwait, said while she missed the children in her class dearly, she was still able to communicate with them through the live video lessons she sends them daily. She has been living and teaching in Kuwait for the past two years. “Kuwait has been an extremely interesting place to live in. I have had to learn to adjust to their culture, which has been both educational and fulfilling.” She has been teaching Year 1 children, who are mostly aged 6 to 7. “Even though they are a handful, I love them to bits. Due to Covid-19, our schools were closed and we started teaching online from March 3.” When Kuwait was about to go into lockdown, foreigners were advised to leave and return to their home countries within 48 hours, before they closed down the airports.

She landed in South Africa on March 13 and has been teaching online from home ever since.

Theunissen said they followed an online learning timetable for the different subjects. She teaches a range of subjects, including English, maths, science, humanities and ICT (computers).

On average she creates two video lessons a day. “Teaching online has been a challenge, especially when you are teaching such young children whose first language is Arabic and not English. It is also challenging doing this remotely as teachers are by nature always actively engaged with the children. Learning to navigate around the various technology platforms has also been a big challenge,” Theunissen said.

She said she has tried to come up with some creative ideas to teach her children new concepts that are interactive.

This led to her doing a lesson on time in the middle of the road in front of her parents' home.

“I painted a huge clock face in chalk and used my body as the hands of the clock. This was videoed and added to my lesson.

"All lessons are live recorded to enable the children to see and hear us for every lesson.”

She said she loved being at home with her mother Briditte, who is a teacher at Waterkloof House Preparatory School, and her father Michael, principal of Woodhill College Primary School.

“I am, however, looking forward to returning to my new home in Kuwait when things return to normal."

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News