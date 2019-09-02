Pretoria - Even though she will not be there to see her 11-month-old toddler and two older children grow up, the family of slain Atteridgeville officer Constable Thokozile Phadziri still believe women are a natural fit for the SAPS. Phadziri, along with 25 other law enforcement officers and one reservist who were murdered, had their names memorialised and honoured at the National Commemoration Day of the South African Police at the Union Buildings yesterday.

Phadziri, 40, stationed at Atteridgeville police, was killed on December 15, 2018, when she was run over by a speeding vehicle during a stop-and-search operation along the R11 and R12 in Pretoria.

And even though her death will leave a void in the family’s life and that of her children, her aunt Patronella Mathenje said they all remained proud of her.

“As a family, we feel honoured and consoled by the service to memorialise Thokozile’s memory and other members. This moment took us back to when we lost her but we are happy knowing she died doing what she loved most.”

“She did a lot as a policewoman for the community. Thoko died working protecting people and we all know women are natural protectors and nurturers so I urge other women to consider this path.”

Deputy President David Mabuza stressed the need for the message of police safety to be spread far and wide, particularly given that September had been declared as National Police Safety Month.

Mabuza said it was important to raise awareness for the need for active partnerships between the police and the public to show a united front against criminals.

“It is in active police-public partnerships that we shall restore stability and order. It is with active police-public partnerships that we will prevent the wanton murder of our police officers.”

“The police service needs and requires visible and tangible co-operation from community members who know where illegal substances are being sold; who know where stolen merchandise is being sold; who know where alleged rapists and murderers are being hidden,” he added.

Pretoria News