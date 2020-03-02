Tech boost sees children blossom at Boitumelo day care centre in Atteridgeville

Pretoria - New technology donated to Boitumelo day care centre in Atteridgeville has improved the children’s learning skills. The centre received tablets with internet access and other equipment from Vodacom, which joined forces with the government to upskill a number of early childhood development centres. The centre’s principal, Boitumelo Mogoru, said Vodacom had given it 30 tablets, a router, laptop, printer, TV as well as a DVD player and educational material. It also received a mobile library with 200 books, which the children are using to improve their ability to learn and remember things. “There is even a difference between the way we used to teach them and how we teach them now.

“There is a shift in how they understand things, it has become easier.

“Sometimes the children insist on using the tablets instead of crayons, and they enjoy it very much,” Mogoru said.

They were supposed to revamp the centre themselves; however, based on where they were situated and the number of children, they could not afford it, she said.

Vodacom also painted the centre, fixed ablution facilities, beefed up security, provided the correct gas installation and installed electrical work as part of the revamping process.

Mogoru said Vodacom did more than was expected, which was a blessing as it was exactly what they needed.

She said they had no problem using the technology and the children were starting to behave better and often asked to use the technology.

Vodacom representative Bongo Futuse said that for them it was about accepting the appeal from the government to get involved in promoting education from early childhood development level.

He said it was more difficult to fix the system at the secondary and primary levels, as children first needed a solid foundation.

“All the support we are providing is to make sure that these kids receive a solid grounding in education and get introduced to technology as early as possible.”

He added that last year Vodacom had unveiled a multifaceted education ecosystem model that looked at the interdependencies and interrelationships of early childhood development centres and high schools.

This incorporated teacher training, parents and communities to overcome poverty, unemployment and inequality. Vodacom intends to upgrade 11 other centres across the province by the end of next month.

To date, eight centres have already been upgraded and renovated at a cost of more than R6million.

Pretoria News