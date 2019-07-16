TSHWANE Metro Police officers on duty. The City police department has been criticised for not using technology to ensure effective policing. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - The plan conceived by the Tshwane Metro Police Department when it was established some decades ago to fight crime with technology remains a distant reality. This was the view of Dr Johan Kok, 63, a former City of Tshwane employee who was instrumental in the establishment of the department.

He was part of the task team that was assigned to write up a business plan for the formation of the metro police after the establishment of the City of Tshwane in 2000.

Kok said the move required an application to the police minister to implement processes of converting the then existing traffic officers system into the metropolitan policing set-up.

The master plan, he said, included the financial plan and ranking structure, which proposed uniforms for officers.

Speaking to the Pretoria News, Kok expressed disappointment at how the plan to use technology for policing had not been implemented for years.

“I would say that today the metro police didn’t succeed in implementing IT support systems, the type of technologies to improve the effectiveness of policing that I envisaged,” he said.

Kok said it boggled his mind how the metro police lacked a technological tool as basic as a scanner machine.

“You don’t find the metro police with that little scanner, but you find it in the hands of private security companies when you enter estates.

"They use it to scan the barcodes on cars before they can allow them to enter the premises.”

He said that the type of technology could identify a vehicle's status and the legitimacy of the licence disk .

The technology could prevent crime committed by motorists, who tend to use licence disks belonging to different vehicles on their own vehicles, he said.

The metro police, Kok said, could use the technology to check if there were no outstanding traffic fines for motorists.

Kok worked in the defunct city council of Pretoria’s marketing directorate and later assisted in the establishment of the client services function dealing with resolving complaints.

He became involved in establishing a specialised and dedicated enforcement unit in City Planning as its director.

Kok also worked as a licencing service director and resigned last month to focus on his academic work.

However, metro police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said: “We are aware that former director at licencing Dr Kok might have been part of the committees that were tasked to look into matters of safety for communities or creating a safer environment for our members to operate in.

“That said, it should be noted that some of the recommendations have consequences legally or financially but we will always welcome or would want to work with anyone or any companies that will partner with law enforcement to curb crime in our city.”

