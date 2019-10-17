Technology has power to unite, says Somadoda Fikeni at Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture









KEYNOTE speaker Dr Somadoda Fikeni and Vusi Qoboza during the annual Percy Qoboza Lecture at Unisa yesterday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Technology revolutions have always been contradictory, academic Dr Somadoda Fikeni has said. “They advance but also have unintended consequences, with downsides. What we are seeing now is a double-edged sword,” he said. Fikeni made the thought-provoking statement while delivering the 9th annual Percy Qoboza Memorial Lecture hosted by the National Press Club at Unisa. This year’s theme was Media responsibility in the digital revolution and era of disinformation. Fikeni said technology had the power to illuminate, liberate and unite people, but it could also be used as a weapon of propaganda and disinformation. “Disinformation is not only confined to an ill-intentioned person sitting in a basement somewhere, but might be structured power,” said Fikeni.

He said that while social media became increasingly deeply ingrained in daily life, mitigating adverse impacts would require sustained efforts by both policy-makers and technology leaders, and a careful balance struck between regulation and preventing infringements of individual liberties. “It’s no longer media which have the monopoly on communications; millions of people have smartphones now.”

He spoke of the erosion of long-standing institutional bulwarks against misinformation in the internet age. “Concern over the problem was global. However, much remains unknown regarding the vulnerabilities of individuals, institutions and society to manipulations by malicious actors.”

However, Fikeni did admit that this was no new phenomenon and that disinformation and propaganda was used during the apartheid era. “The thing is, with technology it is much faster.”

He urged journalists to refrain from using propaganda and follow in the steps of the late Qoboza, who he described as a stellar journalist who soared into prominence during the darkest struggles and always spoke truth to power.

Qoboza’s son Vusi acknowledged the stakeholders involved in the memorial lecture and hoped next year's decade memorial lecture would be turned up a notch.

Following the lecture, there was a panel discussion on media responsibility in the fourth industrial revolution.

The panel included Fikeni, director of Media Monitoring Africa William Bird, financial journalist D, Antoinette Slabbert, financial PR practitioner Mosidi Mokgele and veteran journalist Themba Sepotokele, a government communications media trainer.

Qoboza was held for questioning about his editorial support of the Soweto rebellion in 1976 and his publication The World was banned in October 1977.

He was detained without charge until March 1978. He was awarded the Golden Pen of Freedom by the International Federation of Newspaper Publishers. Soon after his release he became editor of the Post, but a strike in 1980 forced the newspaper to shut down, and its reopening was disallowed by the government.

Qoboza also served as guest editor in residence at the Washington (DC) Star and editor of the Johannesburg City Press.

