Telling tales at Freedom Park's 20-year anniversary

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - More than 15 professional storytellers performed at the seventh annual Ungasali International Storytelling Festival at Freedom Park on Saturday. The event formed part of Freedom Park’s 20-year anniversary activities, said spokesperson Naomi Madima. It was hosted in partnership with the City of Tshwane, the Department of Basic Education, Unisa and the Pan South African Language Board. Various representatives of schools, artists and institutions attended the signature annual event. Madima said the main event was preceded by community outreach activities such as mini festivals, workshops, seminars, auditions, visits to schools and libraries.

Storytellers from various parts of the country and countries outside South Africa gathered at the amphitheatre and told stories about history, culture and spirituality.

The festival was themed “Stories Connect, Stories Build: Ungasali”.

“Storytelling enables interaction and dialogue among the South African public in their endeavour to realise the country’s goals of reconciliation, social-cohesion, national-building, spirituality and emancipating the African voice,” she said.

The intention was to show ways on how stories have worked in the past for community-building purposes, she said.

Literacy development specialist and professional storyteller Bongani Godide said his stories focused on moral lessons, language development and humanity.

He encouraged storytellers, the Department of Basic Education and museums to get involved so that storytelling can happen at different levels of society.

“Freedom Park represents another part of reconciliation at a level of spirituality and politically. So my stories are exactly about that, driving humanity and justice and the rise of the ordinary man in the community,” he said.

Storytellers needed to engage communities, promoting mother tongue language and visit schools often. He added that it was difficult for teachers to teach at schools because children needed stories. He said this was because brains were made in such a way that they were always ready for stories.

Another storyteller, Gomolemo Moagi, told children from Jopie Fourie Primary School a story about a dragon that struggled to make friends. She said the lesson in the story was to realise our uniqueness and embrace other people’s differences.

Pretoria News