Temperatures to plummet as cold front approaches

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - An intense cold front is expected to hit the city today, the SA Weather Service has warned. It warned that temperatures would drop to zero in Gauteng at the weekend, as the cold front grips the country. Localised flooding, gale force winds and high sea conditions were predicted for some parts of the country, forecaster Jacqueline Modika said. She said there would be mostly clear skies across the city, as well as strong winds. “There will be no rain for Pretoria, however temperatures will start to drop at night around 8pm,” she said.

Modika said the cold front would come from localised flooding, snow and high sea conditions in the Western Cape. Tomorrow, the sky will be partly cloudy with no rain.

She said minimum temperatures would start off very low, and people might have to double up on blankets as temperatures dropped.

Modika said the cold front was expected to last several days, but temperatures might change during the course of the weekend.

On Sunday the minimum temperatures are predicted to go even lower.

The winds have already started in the Western Cape, where property has been damaged.

Gauteng is set to experience some frost due to the drop in temperatures and continued cold weather into the week.

The cold front will not only bring heavy rains and widespread snow to some parts of the country, but it might come with load shedding.

Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha issued a warning of load shedding yesterday.

“The generation system is constrained due to the cold front, some units have broken down. There is a high probability of load shedding during evenings, between 5pm and 9pm.

“We are seeing high demand due to the cold front. We have had to use all our resources, including burning diesel, and even that may not be enough.”

Pretoria News