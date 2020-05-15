Temporary structures for women, families at Mamelodi hostels - Lindiwe Sisulu

Pretoria - The new structures being built to ease congestion at the notoriously overcrowded Mamelodi hostels would be reserved for women and families, Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said yesterday. Sisulu visited the hostels to inspect the temporary residential unit structures, and received water tanks donated by the Danish embassy. The residents were told that the units -1000 in all - were meant to reduce the number of people per hostel and could cater for families to curb the spread of Covid-19. While at the hostels, Sisulu gave the residents 5000 masks, food parcels and sanitiser. She pleaded with the residents to keep the hostels clean and continue to follow the stipulated hygiene guidelines. Johannes Makuzumela, who has been living at the hostels for close to 10 years, said although residents were grateful for what was being done, they wanted proper, "dignified homes".

“There are thousands of us here who have been here for years, and we have been promised homes for years; now they bring us shacks," Makuzumela, said.

"They say they are temporary, but we don’t know (what) their version of temporary is.”

Another resident said this was the first time residents had received donated food parcels since the beginning of the lockdown, and that residents had not been screened for Covid-19 or tested.

The Mamelodi hostels, estimated to house more than 8000 people, were built during the apartheid era, and are among the largest blocks of hostels in Gauteng.

Sisulu urged residents to take care of the old and new structures, and promised to build houses for the residents

“We have seen the living conditions that residents are living in right now, and it is clear that not all is right, and it would be impossible for them to keep the required social distance,” she said.

The structures formed part of interventions by her department to ensure that communities had enough space to practise social distancing. The water tanks would remind residents to continuously wash their hands, Sisulu said.

While they were a temporary measure to relieve congestion at the hostels, the units had a lifespan of 15 years, she said.

Pretoria News