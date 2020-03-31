Test shows Hammanskraal water safe for domestic use

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Water in Hammanskraal is potable for domestic use, according to the latest test conducted by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) on the quality of water in the township. Residents were, however, urged to boil the water before consumption until the City of Tshwane confirmed that it was safe. Operations executive at Outa Julius Kleynhans said although the test, done on March 10, showed a marked improvement in the quality of drinking water, residents “must not take chances”. The civil rights group raised concerns about the high dosage of mono-chloramine in one of the samples taken in ward 74. Kleynhans said the high concentration of monochloramine might have been a high dosage to flush the system in order to kill bacteria.

“In the light of the Covid-19 pandemic, people need access to clean drinking water, and it is clear that the City is trying to disinfect the water to kill bacteria,” he said.

Outa was happy that its efforts to get the City to address problems of water quality finally bore fruits.

Kleynhans said: “We recently engaged with the South African Human Rights Council who also indicated that they are monitoring the water quality situation in Hammanskraal.”

Water in ward 74 had a slightly higher than the recommended 3mg/* concentration of monochloramine at 4.48 mg/* .

Kleynhans said there was also a concern about ward 8, which had a high total viable count of 36000 colony-forming units per millilitre (cfu/ml) which should be less than 1000 cfu/ml.

“This is an indicator of bacteria or mould in the water. Though there was no E. coli detected in any of the samples, high concentrations may result in other pathogenic micro- organisms not included in the analy-sis we conducted,” he said.

He urged residents to boil drinking water until the City could confirm it was safe.

“An increase in chlorine dosing concentration at the final treatment step should assist in reducing the bacterial content.”

He called on the City to constantly monitor water quality to ensure the health and safety of residents.

The City, he said, must also give sufficient feedback to residents on the results.

For almost a year, Outa has been monitoring the quality of water quality in the township.

Kleynhans said: “Throughout the process, it engaged with the City, the South African Human Rights Commission and the Department of Water and Sanitation, to protect the rights of the Hammanskraal community by ensuring that they have access to clean drinking water.”

Recently appointed metro administrator Mpho Nawa has repeatedly said one of his priorities would be fixing the issue of water supplied to Hammanskraal residents.

Last week he told journalists that he had unlocked the upgrading of the Rooiwal waste water treatment plant, which would ensure that clean water was provided to residents.

The comment, however, put him on a collision course with the DA, which told him that a contract to fix Rooiwal had already been arranged before he assumed office.

Pretoria News