



Her memorial service was held on Wednesday at House of Treasures Ministries in Rispark, south of Joburg.





Gauteng Premier David Makhura; Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu; ANC Women’s League president Bathabile Dlamini; former head of the SANDF General Siphiwe Nyanda; and gospel singer Deborah Fraser were among those in attendance.





Ndlovu’s daughter, Khanyi Chaba, told mourners her mother spoke about women abuse in her final days.





Dr T openly shared with us that she is going through a divorce and it’s a difficult divorce and it’s primarily because of abuse,” Chaba said.





She said her mother had be passionate about the fight against women abuse and wanted her (Chaba) to talk about how she experienced abuse and that her divorce brought her peace.



