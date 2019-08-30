Makhura told mourners how Ndlovu’s family took him in during the height of apartheid: “I always said ‘big sister, you’re a wonderful human being’.”
Makhura said Ndlovu had a great impact on people she met. “Everywhere she went, impact followed her. Her name was synonymous with impact.”
He described Ndlovu as a “woman of courage with a heart of gold, a fearless feminist, a freedom fighter of deep convictions and a people’s doctor”.
“She went everywhere where people needed access to healthcare, particularly the poor,” he said. “She was a very skilled businesswoman who pioneered and broke the glass ceiling and led black women into construction and building environment.”
Makhura said the Presidency had approved a request to honour Ndlovu with a provincial official funeral which will be held today.
He said the ANC branch in Blue Valley, Tshwane, would be renamed Dr Thandi Ndlovu branch.
Makhura said the values they had to tackle radically were gender-based violence, economic transformation and corruption.
Nyanda, who was with Ndlovu in the ANC’s uMkhonto we Sizwe during the Struggle, said she was well- grounded and lived life to the fullest.
“Mavis, you leave us poorer, but we take if from your legacy.
“We will persevere, we will pick up your spear, we will soldier on,” Nyanda said.
Ndlovu died on Saturday following a car crash in North West.
Pretoria News