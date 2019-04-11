Police minister Bheki Cele and MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi at Kutumela Molefi Primary School. Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - “The buck stops here” this was warning by police minister Bheki Cele to criminals who have burgled Kutumela Molefi Primary School in Mamelodi 10 times. Cele who was joined by the MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi and a heavy police contingency was speaking at the school this morning.

He said police had already come up with plans to stop the heinous crimes.

“I can’t divulge some of the plans because it would give the criminals an upper hand,” he told the Pretoria News.

"But some plans include floodlights for the dark areas and constant police patrols.

Police minister Bheki Cele speaks at Kutumela Molefi Primary School and thanks the Pretoria News for bringing the crime to his attention. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi

"I’m giving the police four days to conduct and survey this area and report back to me with what they need to end this crime,” he said.

Lesufi reiterated Cele’s sentiments saying that children should be allowed to learn in a crime free environment.

He said school was difficult enough on its own and now criminals were making it worse.

“We are not going to take this laying down,” he said.

Lesufi also urged parents and teachers to work this the department and police to stop the crimes.

When pupils and teachers returned to school after holidays, they were met with what has now become a familiar sight.

Large window frames at the administration offices were on the floor, security gates bent and the main gate arched to allow illegal entry.

Glass from the windows was scattered on the ground, with the burglar bars and frames pulled off their structures.

This time, the thieves made off with three large gas cylinders, a deep freezer and wooden doors from the storeroom.

In the past, the burglars targeted computers and printers in the administration block and food meant for the feeding programme.

But this time there was no food to steal as it had been stored in a secret location since the last incident a few weeks before this one.

The no-fee school has 742 pupils, most of them dependent on the feeding scheme.

Most parents are from the surrounding informal settlement of Lethabong and are unemployed.

Pretoria News