The Bulls will welcome the return of Duane Vermeulen this weekend.

The Bulls have become the masters in managing expectations with coach Pote Human avoiding the favourites tag ahead of their clash against the Stormers at Newlands on Saturday. If the last encounter between these two teams is used as a measure to predict the outcome of this weekend’s match, the Bulls would have every reason to be optimistic.

But Human would not be lulled into a false sense of security, placing the Bulls’ 40-3 win against the Stormers in February at Loftus into perspective.

“They were severely disrupted for that match, their bus was delayed on the N1, and they were rushed arriving here which affected them,” Human said yesterday.

“I don’t think we can read too much into that game, it is a completely different Stormers team that we will face this weekend.”

Neither of the teams boast a consistent winning run in this year’s competition with one victory and four points separating the South African conference topping Bulls from the fifth-placed Stormers.

The Bulls will be extra cautious coming off their bye, considering their brutal defeat to the Chiefs the last time they had a week off.

“Fortunately it is against the Stormers; everybody knows what to expect from a north-south derby.” Human said.

“They are waiting for us, they got hurt here at Loftus, so we know it is going to be a massive game at Newlands on Saturday.”

Bulls pivot and captain Handre Pollard followed Human’s cautious approach talking up the Stormers for the crucial local derby.

“Last week they had all the opportunities and the territory, but they just didn’t convert,” Pollard said.

“They would be frustrated after last week, but they still have a lot of confidence because they created a lot of opportunities.

“It would be up to us to stop that, the Brumbies showed us that it would take a massive defensive effort to keep them out, but we are ready for that.”

The Bulls will welcome the return of Springbok No 8 Duane Vermeulen after his break as per the SA Rugby World Cup protocols. Paul Schoeman, who started against the Reds, shifts to the bench with Roelof Smit dropping out of the matchday squad.

Johan Grobbelaar replaces Corniel Els, who returned to the Pumas, as a back-up hooker.

Bok prop Trevor Nyakane will play in his 100th Super Rugby match, while inside centre Burger Odendaal will run out in his 50th.

Meanwhile, Sale Sharks announced the signing of Bok and Bulls lock Lood de Jager on a three-year contract ahead of the new Premiership season.

De Jager’s season with the Bulls has been cut short due to a shoulder injury after he featured in only one-and-a-half matches during this year’s Super Rugby competition.

“Firstly it is a great honour for me to join Sale Sharks, they are a club with great tradition and really high ambitions and they are building something really special,” De Jager said on the Sales Sharks website.

“It’s exciting to be a part of and I’m looking forward to joining up with the guys in Manchester later in the year.”