The president of the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa, Simon Hlungwani, said there were many problems in the sector, from a shortage of facilities to lack of counselling for healthcare practitioners.
October is Mental Health Awareness Month.
Hlungwani took a jab at the government, saying there were poor systems in place to deal with what had become increasing illness for citizens.
He said Mpumalanga did not have a mental health institution, which in turn resulted in crowding of Gauteng facilities.